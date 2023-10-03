WLOX Careers
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead

Bonita Adams
Bonita Adams(Southaven Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who was reported missing out of Southaven was found dead in Memphis.

Bonita Adams, 36, was reported missing on September 26; she had been last seen at the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road on September 13.

On September 14, Memphis police found a body that was identified on October 2 as Adams.

According to the police report, she was hit and killed by a train along the tracks at Castalia Street and E Person Avenue.

Police believe the cause of death was suicide.

