Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who was reported missing out of Southaven was found dead in Memphis.
Bonita Adams, 36, was reported missing on September 26; she had been last seen at the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road on September 13.
On September 14, Memphis police found a body that was identified on October 2 as Adams.
According to the police report, she was hit and killed by a train along the tracks at Castalia Street and E Person Avenue.
Police believe the cause of death was suicide.
