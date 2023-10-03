Wiggins amends restaurant beer sales to seven days a week

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the city of Wiggins has amended restaurant beer sales to seven days a week.

The previous beer and light wine ordinance stated that beer, wine, and champagne were only permitted to be sold in restaurants from 11 a.m. on Monday to midnight on Saturday.

Steve Daigle, owner of the future Staigle’s Steakhouse, gave Wiggins resident Heather Patterson a sneak peek of his future Wiggins brunch spot on Monday.

Patterson said she’s excited gito ve it a try, especially now that she’ll be able to order a mimosa or Bloody Mary with brunch.

“Why could you not sit in a nice establishment and have alcohol on Sunday?” Patterson said. “It’d be really nice to have a champagne with some orange juice in it while you’re having brunch.”

In the past, Patterson said people had to drive over 40 miles to enjoy a drink with brunch or dinner on Sunday. She said it just makes sense for the city to allow Sunday sales in restaurants.

“You can buy alcohol at a gas station, but you can’t in the restaurant, so that’s really interesting,” she said.

Daigle said he urged the city council to change the ordinance to seven days a week starting at 10 a.m. He said he and his wife were also tired of traveling to the coast on Sundays for drinks and fun.

“It’s about change,” Daigle said. “We have a couple of mimosas, and we watch the Saints game. Why can’t we do it here?”

City council members amended the ordinance after agreeing with Daigle’s request. Alderman Damian McKay said businesses on Pine Street have suffered because of the previous ordinance.

Daigle said changing this ordinance will help to bring in commerce and tax dollars to a historical city that he says could use lots of revenue.

“It’s not just about beer it’s about holding people here,” he said. “We want to make this little city exciting for the whole family. There’s a lot more that I hope this government and myself and other locals here would like to see a big opportunity for the whole community.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.