WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Wiggins amends restaurant beer sales to seven days a week

This would be for 7 days a week.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the city of Wiggins has amended restaurant beer sales to seven days a week.

The previous beer and light wine ordinance stated that beer, wine, and champagne were only permitted to be sold in restaurants from 11 a.m. on Monday to midnight on Saturday.

Steve Daigle, owner of the future Staigle’s Steakhouse, gave Wiggins resident Heather Patterson a sneak peek of his future Wiggins brunch spot on Monday.

Patterson said she’s excited gito ve it a try, especially now that she’ll be able to order a mimosa or Bloody Mary with brunch.

“Why could you not sit in a nice establishment and have alcohol on Sunday?” Patterson said. “It’d be really nice to have a champagne with some orange juice in it while you’re having brunch.”

In the past, Patterson said people had to drive over 40 miles to enjoy a drink with brunch or dinner on Sunday. She said it just makes sense for the city to allow Sunday sales in restaurants.

“You can buy alcohol at a gas station, but you can’t in the restaurant, so that’s really interesting,” she said.

Daigle said he urged the city council to change the ordinance to seven days a week starting at 10 a.m. He said he and his wife were also tired of traveling to the coast on Sundays for drinks and fun.

“It’s about change,” Daigle said. “We have a couple of mimosas, and we watch the Saints game. Why can’t we do it here?”

City council members amended the ordinance after agreeing with Daigle’s request. Alderman Damian McKay said businesses on Pine Street have suffered because of the previous ordinance.

Daigle said changing this ordinance will help to bring in commerce and tax dollars to a historical city that he says could use lots of revenue.

“It’s not just about beer it’s about holding people here,” he said. “We want to make this little city exciting for the whole family. There’s a lot more that I hope this government and myself and other locals here would like to see a big opportunity for the whole community.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
Other injuries are unknown at this time.
Officials responding to fatal wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
A new urban renewal plan has some in Ocean Springs worried, while others say it's about time....
Ocean Springs Mayor Holloway: “We’re not going to take anyone’s property”

Latest News

Season 2 of MotorTrend’s “Faster with Newbern and Cotten” is slated to air in March 2024.
National television series filming at Autocross Racing Event in Biloxi
The owner of this 1966 Cadillac DeVille has been coming to Cruisin' the Coast since he was a kid.
WATCH: The 4 O’Clock Show at Cruisin’ the Coast - Long Beach Parade
Delahousey hopes the new BLS ambulances will be deployed within a month.
Harrison County approves AMR proposal meant to reduce response times
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County