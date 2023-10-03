WATCH: The 4 O’Clock Show at Cruisin’ the Coast - Long Beach Parade

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The huge classic car parade in Long Beach is a Monday tradition for Cruisin’ the Coast, and we wouldn’t miss it. In fact, we took the 4 O’Clock Show on the road to soak up as much of the great weather and Cruisin’ excitement as we could.

To see the full schedule of Cruisin’ the Coast week events across South Mississippi, visit GulfCoastWeekend.com, or click here>> https://bit.ly/48C4TXr

Jerry from Pensacola says he used a little "redneck engineering" to cut out an old boat and drop it on top of a Ford expedition. Check out his boat car!

Cruisin' the Coast draws in thousands of people from all over the world. Here's a look at how much the event has grown over the years.

Wayne and Laura from Prairieville, LA dressed up to match their 1932 Chevy. They have been coming to Cruisin' since 2015.

Herman Dorsey shows us his 1955 Chevy Bel Air that he's owned for 50 years!

The owner of this 1966 Cadillac DeVille has been coming to Cruisin' the Coast since he was a kid.

The city is already preparing for next year's Cruisin' the Coast.

People come from all over the world to enjoy the event, weather and people coming together.

People are throwing beads and cups. They are having good times and good vibes.

Everyone is having a great time seeing the classics.

