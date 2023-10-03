Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today begins with temperatures mainly in the cool 60s. For much of South Mississippi, pleasantly lower humidity remains in place today though there may be a touch of mugginess down along the coast. Today’s sky will be mostly sunny again. Expect today’s afternoon temperature to reach the mid to upper 80s with perhaps a few spots near 90 degrees. Weather should be great for enjoying outdoor activities, especially in the shade! The brisk breeze from the east continues at about 10 to 20 mph. Generally dry conditions should prevail this week. Perhaps a slightly better rain chance with ahead of and along a cool front Thursday into Friday. By the weekend, we’ll be cooling down significantly, with Sunday morning lows in the chilly 50s.

