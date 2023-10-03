Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he’s confident the remains found just outside of Leakesville are those of a teenager who has been missing since August. And the sheriff says he believes Cortlen Moody’s death was a tragic accident.

A search party discovered the remains Thursday near a pond in dense woods off Highway 57 just outside the city limits. The area is about a mile from Moody’s home.

The sheriff said investigators found a cap with Moody’s name in it, his sandals, and other clothing near the pond.

Over the last few days, officials drained the pond to collect all of the remains they could. Investigators say the DNA testing will provide final confirmation that they belong to Moody.

Sheriff McLeod said there were no signs of foul play.

Moody disappeared August 4th. Local authorities and citizens searched the area for weeks looking for any sign of the teen.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.