Mississippi Seafood sampling tent showcases local shrimp

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the best ways to give visitors a taste of what the Mississippi Gulf Coast has to offer is to literally give them a taste of our fresh seafood. That’s what’s happening at Cruise Central.

“We have the opportunity to reach out to all these cruisers who are coming down from all over the country,” said Rick Burris, Chief Science Officer at the Mississippi Dept. of Marine Resources. “We want to show them that Mississippi seafood, Gulf seafood is a superior product. We want them to partake in this while they’re down here, especially in light of all the issues they’ve had with imports. We want our product out in the forefront.”

The Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling Tent is set up at Gulfport’s Centennial Plaza Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Each day they’re boiling 400 pounds of shrimp. The samples have been going like hotcakes, or in this case, shrimp cocktail.

“Awesome, it’s totally awesome. We’ve been to a couple of different restaurants and it’s all been great,” said Michelle Malik, who’s visiting from Ohio

The sampling tent is funded through a Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities & Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast (RESTORE) Act grant. And since the Mississippi Dept. of Marine Resources is the caretaker of that grant, they’re doing the cooking this week.

“This was designed to help the industry and prop up the industry at a time when they really need it. All we can do is push their product,” Burris added.

Those who sampled the shrimp also received a QR Code that directs them to restaurants and vendors that serve and sell Gulf seafood.

Again, the Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood sampling tent will be open at Cruise Central one more time this week on Thursday from 9am-11am and from 1pm to 4 pm.

