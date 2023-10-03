WLOX Careers
Man arrested in Gautier I-10 shooting, police say

According to Gautier Police, Ladairrius Quatez Murphy was taken into custody by the Gulfport...
According to Gautier Police, Ladairrius Quatez Murphy was taken into custody by the Gulfport Police Department Monday around 4:30 p.m.(Gautier Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police announced Tuesday morning a man was arrested in connection to an I-10 shooting that injured two people September 9.

According to Gautier Police, Ladairrius Quatez Murphy was taken into custody by the Gulfport Police Department Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Murphy was transported to the Gautier Police Department where he was booked on four charges of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending his initial court appearance.

Investigators say just before 2 a.m. September 9, two vehicles were headed west on I-10 near the rest area in Jackson County when the people in one vehicle started shooting at the other vehicle.

Both cars then crashed into each other and came to a stop near the Martin Bluff Road overpass.

Two victims were shot and taken by ambulance to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were initially looking for three Black men who abandoned their vehicle and ran away from the crash scene. Gautier Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southwest Metro Enforcement Team searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

