Louisiana man brings his adolescent dream car to ‘Cruisin’ the River City’ in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi and out-of-town cruisers came out for a time of laughter, fellowship and community bonding for the Moss Point Community. Tuesday afternoon was a time for many to sit back, relax and “Cruise the River City.”

The downtown area was overflowing with classic automobiles but there’s one ride that caught my attention and with a profound story to match. Tommy Little traveled from Louisiana with his 1965 Superformance Cobra.

“I’ve owned it for thirteen years,” says Little. “The car is built in South Africa under Carol Shelby’s license and it just goes.”

Little says purchasing the car was a huge accomplishment for him.

“I wanted a car like this since 1974,” he said. “I was going to college; I saw these and fell in love with them but with family but with family I never could afford one.”

The car enthusiast goes out of his way to share his riding experience with others.

“I take people for rides; I do all this because it’s the right thing to do,” says Little. “And you want to spark a dream like I had with a young person.”

Now that’s the Cruisin’ spirit, bringing people together from all walks of life all for the love of cars.

