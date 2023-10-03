WLOX Careers
Long Beach Cruisin’ Harbor Party provides entertainment, economic benefits to city

On Monday, old-school cars make their way through a crowd of car enthusiasts and their families while enjoying a concert.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, old-school cars make their way through a crowd of car enthusiasts and their families while enjoying a concert.

One of those enthusiasts was Janet Craft, who has been cruisin’ for 5 years now with her husband.

“I love seeing cars and vehicles that I’ve never seen before,” said Craft. “And if you don’t keep these going you will never see these again.”

Craft says she enjoys seeing the vintage hot rods because of the work many drivers put into them.

“It’s a lost art for people who build things with their hands be it a building or car. It’s becoming a lost art,” said Craft. “Everybody is excited about ‘yeah I did this I did that so you can tell their passion and enthusiasm.”

While that enthusiasm is something that keeps cruisers coming, it’s also something that can help local businesses.

“Come to the middle of the week and weekend we’ll be sold out,” said Stephanie O’Rouke. “Most of the rooms have two to four people in them and have guests from all over coming in.”

O’Rouke is the general manager of The Inn at Long Beach. She says the hotel has an advantage because of how close it is to the activities like the Harbor Party.

“They usually check in on Sunday, others usually check in today but a lot check in just because they want to be near that parade and a lot of them would just walk from here over and set up their chairs,” said O’Rouke.

Both O’Rouke and Craft say people tend to come back for Cruisin’ not only for the cars, but also for the welcoming atmosphere.

“They have such a blast with Cruisin’ the Coast and a lot of them come with their friends so they’re meeting up with other people,” said O’Rouke.

“You strike up a conversation and all of a sudden, it’s personal and very down to earth,” said Craft. “I haven’t met a not nice person.”

Those at the Long Beach Inn this Wednesday evening can pay a visit to the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile, which will be handing out complimentary hot dogs and chips to guests.

