WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hattiesburg WWII hero’s legacy continues with U.S. Naval ship commissioning

USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)
USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)(United States Navy)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAM) - The legacy of a World War II hero and Hattiesburg native lives on through a new U.S. Navy ship named in his honor.

Ingalls Shipbuilding began construction on the USS Jack H. Lucas in November 2019. The ship is named for Pfc. Jack H. Lucas.

Lucas served in the U.S. Marines during WWII, earning the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Iwo Jima when he was just 17 years old. He is the youngest Marine and WWII service member ever to receive the honor - the United States’ highest military decoration for valor.

In 1961, Lucas returned to military service as a captain in the U.S. Army to train troops headed for Vietnam.

He later passed away on June 5, 2008.

The DDG 125 is the Navy’s first Flight three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and...
The DDG 125 is the Navy’s first Flight three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named after World War II hero and Mississippi native Jack H. Lucas.(Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding)

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the U.S. Navy will hold a namesake commissioning ceremony at 10 a.m. EST in Tampa, FL.

The ship is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, and it is the first destroyer built in the Flight III configuration.

The Flight III upgrade centers on the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporates electrical power and cooling capacity upgrades.

Saturday’s ceremony will include the pinning of the USS Jack H. Lucas’ newest chief petty officers. The pinning ceremony is a unique milestone in the careers of senior enlisted US Navy personnel. You can read more about it at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454754/uss-augusta-pins-first-chiefs-continental-us.

Those interested in viewing the ceremony live may do so here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bucs

Latest News

Mayor Kenny Holloway opened the Urban Renewal Plan hearing with an apology to the community,...
Ocean Springs residents speak out on city’s urban renewal plan
Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering...
Pearl River Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
October won't stay warm for much longer. The chilliest air we've seen since early May is on the...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast