Gautier to close out Belk litigation, details on agreement released

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, the City of Gautier announced that it will file the final document that will close out the Belk litigation.

The agreement allows Gautier to continue with the planned construction of the Gautier Town Commons on the lot that formerly served as the site of the Singing River Mall.

As part of the agreement, Belk has agreed to the following:

  • Roadway Easement — The city acquires a roadway easement located on Belk’s property, which a press release sent out by the city notes will “[ensure] smooth access for our residents and visitors.”
  • Awning Removal — Belk will be required to remove the awning found at the rear of the building within the next two years. The concrete pad beneath the awning must be removed within five years, or when adjacent parcels are developed.
  • Building Refinishing — Belk is required to refinish the exterior of its building within two years of Gautier performing its demolition responsibilities

“We want to reassure our residents that, despite rumors, Belk does not have control over the city’s development,” stated Mayor Casey Vaughan. “We are delighted to move forward with Belk in accordance with this agreement, which prioritizes our community’s vision for growth and progress. This partnership will bring exciting new opportunities for a downtown area, including a mixed-use development and a vibrant retail experience.”

