Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Oct. 3) arrested 33-year-old Morgan Freche from Loranger in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving a minor.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that Freche surrendered to detectives in response to multiple arrest warrants. The alleged incidents of misconduct date back approximately two years.

Freche faces the following allegations:

One count of third-degree rape

Four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

One count of oral sexual battery

33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger (TPSO)

Freche resigned on Sept. 28 after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with her.

Tangipahoa Parish School System superintendent Melissa Stilley issued a statement Tuesday that said, “We have just learned of the arrest of former Tangipahoa Parish teacher Morgan Freche. Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority. Neither the board nor this office will tolerate employee behavior which crosses the line in areas such as the proper professional relationships between educators and their students.

“We are fortunate that the children of Tangipahoa Parish are instructed by professionals, and allegations of this nature are unfortunate. We are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter at this time.”

