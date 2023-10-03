Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

SANDY HOOK, Miss. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl from Mississippi is missing and considered to be endangered, according to Walthall County Sheriff’s Office.

Lea Nykole Hunt of Sandy Hook, Walthal County, Mississippi was last seen on Monday at 2:00 a.m. on Sawmill Road.

She is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a full-body skeleton onesie suit.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lea Nykole Hunt, contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-303-3208.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.