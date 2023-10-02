WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Biloxi’s McKenzie Boudreaux

Biloxi's McKenzie Boudreaux is our Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Biloxi's McKenzie Boudreaux is our Scholar Athlete of the Week.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi senior and Two sport athlete McKenzie Boudreaux knows what it takes to be both parts student and athlete.

Between volleyball and soccer she’s also a member of a number of academic clubs across campus and serves as an academic tutor, she says her family has always put a heavy stock into academics.

“All my siblings we’ve all cared a lot about our grades. I take school very seriously,” said Boudreaux

Boudreaux says it can be tough to balance athletics and academics but says it’s al about finding and making time.

“I’ll go from school and do as much as I can in school, come to practice and then finish all my homework when I get home,” she said.

There are plenty of things that can be taken from the volleyball court or the soccer field and applied to the classroom, for Boudreaux that starts with hard work.

“Putting your all into it. You can’t really get better at something if you don’t work at it,” she said. “The more you work at it, the better you get.”

After high school Boudreaux says she plans on going to Mississippi State to pursue an architect degree, but for now she’s going to enjoy her last seasons at Biloxi.

“I’m excited, it’s sad though, but I’m excited,” she said. “I love all the people that I do it with.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Sara Marie Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with...
Gulfport couple charged with sexual battery, molestation of juveniles
This is the scene at Evergreen Court where authorities say a woman killed herself after killing...
Mobile County Sheriff: Semmes mother murdered her 2 children before taking her own life

Latest News

Mississippi offensive lineman Eli Acker, center, celebrates with fans after an NCAA college...
What Ole Miss’ unforgettable win over LSU means for rest of season
Highlights from Poplarville, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Long Beach, and Hancock.
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/29/23)
Highlights from St. Stanislaus and D'Iberville
Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (09/29/2023)
Our Play of the Night goes to Hancock in their win over Florence.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Dylan Moran & Neil Acker