Scholar Athlete of the Week: Biloxi’s McKenzie Boudreaux

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi senior and Two sport athlete McKenzie Boudreaux knows what it takes to be both parts student and athlete.

Between volleyball and soccer she’s also a member of a number of academic clubs across campus and serves as an academic tutor, she says her family has always put a heavy stock into academics.

“All my siblings we’ve all cared a lot about our grades. I take school very seriously,” said Boudreaux

Boudreaux says it can be tough to balance athletics and academics but says it’s al about finding and making time.

“I’ll go from school and do as much as I can in school, come to practice and then finish all my homework when I get home,” she said.

There are plenty of things that can be taken from the volleyball court or the soccer field and applied to the classroom, for Boudreaux that starts with hard work.

“Putting your all into it. You can’t really get better at something if you don’t work at it,” she said. “The more you work at it, the better you get.”

After high school Boudreaux says she plans on going to Mississippi State to pursue an architect degree, but for now she’s going to enjoy her last seasons at Biloxi.

“I’m excited, it’s sad though, but I’m excited,” she said. “I love all the people that I do it with.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.