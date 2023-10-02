Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 80-year-old James E. Lizana of Pass Christian has been identified as the victim of a fatal I-10 crash on Sunday.

Officials say they first arrived to the scene of the incident around 10:34 a.m. Lizana, the driver of a 1994 GMC pickup truck, was traveling west on I-10 when his vehicle was struck by a minivan, also traveling west.

As a result of the crash, Lizana received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

