WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 80-year-old James E. Lizana of Pass Christian has been identified as the victim of a fatal I-10 crash on Sunday.

Officials say they first arrived to the scene of the incident around 10:34 a.m. Lizana, the driver of a 1994 GMC pickup truck, was traveling west on I-10 when his vehicle was struck by a minivan, also traveling west.

As a result of the crash, Lizana received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
A new urban renewal plan has some in Ocean Springs worried, while others say it's about time....
Ocean Springs Mayor Holloway: “We’re not going to take anyone’s property”
Mississippi this week joined a 26-state coalition in demanding answers from Pornhub’s parent...
Mississippi AG joins other states in questioning Pornhub’s moderation “loophole”

Latest News

Delahousey hopes the new BLS ambulances will be deployed within a month.
Harrison County approves AMR proposal meant to reduce response times
This would be for 7 days a week.
Wiggins city council votes for restaurants to sell beer and light wine
People are throwing beads and cups. They are having good times and good vibes.
HAPPENING NOW: Long Beach parade heading to the harbor
Everyone is having a great time seeing the classics.
WATCH: The Long Beach parade underway right now