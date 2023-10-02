One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine two officers responded to a vacant house in the 600 block of Glenwood St. in Mobile to calls of a suspect on the roof.

According to Chief Prine a suspect on the scene fired his gun at the responding officers, and both officers returned gunfire causing the suspect to die of his injuries.

Mobile Police continue to investigate while the officers involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

FOX10 will continue to follow this story and will update you with additional information on-air and online as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.