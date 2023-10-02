WLOX Careers
Officials responding to fatal wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

Other injuries are unknown at this time.
Other injuries are unknown at this time.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene in front of Starbucks on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

At this time, at least one person is believed to be dead. Other injuries are currently unknown.

One lane of Highway 90 westbound is currently closed as a result of the accident. Officials ask that motorists use caution when in the area.

