Monday’s Forecast

As you step out the door, you’ll be greeted by mild temperatures in the 70s and cool 60s. The humidity levels are on the low side, making for a very comfortable day ahead with plenty of sunshine to soak in. Expect today’s afternoon temperatures to climb into the warm mid to upper 80s with perhaps a few hot lower 90s too. It’s a great day to enjoy outdoor activities! Hear that, Cruisers? Now don’t be surprised if you feel a brisk breeze from the east at about 10 to 20 mph, which may add a refreshing touch to the day. Dry weather sticks around through midweek. Then, a cool front will approach, bringing rain chances for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we’ll be cooling down significantly, with Sunday morning lows in the chilly 50s. Enjoy your day! And let’s make this week a nice one!

