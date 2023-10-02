WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall

As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 42-year-old Joshua Ray Bullock of Gulfport is in custody and charged with manslaughter after an incident near Edgewater Mall left one person dead, police said on Monday.

First responders were first dispatched to the parking lot of Starbucks, located in the 2600 block of Highway 90.

Police found that Bullock, the driver of a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the parking lot when he lost control and struck a parked vehicle. At the time of the crash, the victim was attempting to enter the parked vehicle.

The victim has since been identified as Donna Lee Wilson, 67, from Forest Park, Ga.

Other injuries are unknown at this time.
Other injuries are unknown at this time.(WLOX)

As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
A new urban renewal plan has some in Ocean Springs worried, while others say it's about time....
Ocean Springs Mayor Holloway: “We’re not going to take anyone’s property”

Latest News

Lunstrum will be at Cruise Central in Centennial Plaza every day during Cruisin’ the Coast.
Coast Life: Artist uses past experiences to fuel his drive to add “splash” to cars
Season 2 of MotorTrend’s “Faster with Newbern and Cotten” is slated to air in March 2024.
National television series filming at Autocross Racing Event in Biloxi
The owner of this 1966 Cadillac DeVille has been coming to Cruisin' the Coast since he was a kid.
WATCH: The 4 O’Clock Show at Cruisin’ the Coast - Long Beach Parade
Delahousey hopes the new BLS ambulances will be deployed within a month.
Harrison County approves AMR proposal meant to reduce response times
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County