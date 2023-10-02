WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

7 injured in Hwy 90 crash that closed the roadway in Gulfport

A second crash on nearby Pass Road is adding to the traffic congestion in the area.
Most of the crash victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but one person was so severely...
Most of the crash victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but one person was so severely injured they had to be flown to a medical center in New Orleans.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven people were injured in a Sunday night crash on Hwy 90 in Gulfport. The crash site has police detouring eastbound traffic away from the beach, and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 90 near Anniston Ave. One vehicle is flipped over in the middle of Hwy 90.

At 8:15 p.m., traffic was being detoured north off Hwy 90 at Debuys Road and Cowan Road. All drivers should avoid the area, or expect major delays.

AMR crews took five people to nearby hospitals, but one person was so severely injured they had to be flown to a medical center in New Orleans. A seventh person was injured, but was treated at the scene because they refused transport by ambulance.

Traffic on many South Mississippi roads, but especially Hwy 90 is much heavier than normal because Crusin’ the Coast just kicked off its week-long vintage vehicle block party Sunday.

Traffic was being detoured north off Hwy 90 to Debuys and Cowan roads. Drivers should avoid the...
Traffic was being detoured north off Hwy 90 to Debuys and Cowan roads. Drivers should avoid the area or expect major delays.(WLOX)

At just about the same time as the crash on Hwy 90, another wreck happened on Pass Road at Cowan, near the Rouses grocery store. That appears to involve two vehicles, one of which was flipped on its side. AMR officials tell us no one was transported from the Pass Road wreck.

At just about the same time as the Hwy 90 crash, another crash happened on Pass Road at Cowan,...
At just about the same time as the Hwy 90 crash, another crash happened on Pass Road at Cowan, near the Rouses grocery store.(WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Sara Marie Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with...
Gulfport couple charged with sexual battery, molestation of juveniles
This is the scene at Evergreen Court where authorities say a woman killed herself after killing...
Mobile County Sheriff: Semmes mother murdered her 2 children before taking her own life

Latest News

Last year, the Jackson County program collected around 10,000 toys for children in need.
Toys for Tots application window now open in Jackson County, others to soon follow
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 1, 2023
Pleasant mornings, hot, dry and breezy afternoons, late-week cold front?
Ready. Set. Go! Cruisin’ the Coast 2023 got off to a great start Sunday morning with the View...
Cruisers flood downtown Gulfport for View the Cruise
America’s biggest block party has returned to South Mississippi for the 27th Cruisin’ the Coast.
Hundreds of cars line Hardy Court for opening day of Cruisin’ the Coast