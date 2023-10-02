7 injured in Hwy 90 crash that closed the roadway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven people were injured in a Sunday night crash on Hwy 90 in Gulfport. The crash site has police detouring eastbound traffic away from the beach, and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 90 near Anniston Ave. One vehicle is flipped over in the middle of Hwy 90.

At 8:15 p.m., traffic was being detoured north off Hwy 90 at Debuys Road and Cowan Road. All drivers should avoid the area, or expect major delays.

AMR crews took five people to nearby hospitals, but one person was so severely injured they had to be flown to a medical center in New Orleans. A seventh person was injured, but was treated at the scene because they refused transport by ambulance.

Traffic on many South Mississippi roads, but especially Hwy 90 is much heavier than normal because Crusin’ the Coast just kicked off its week-long vintage vehicle block party Sunday.

At just about the same time as the crash on Hwy 90, another wreck happened on Pass Road at Cowan, near the Rouses grocery store. That appears to involve two vehicles, one of which was flipped on its side. AMR officials tell us no one was transported from the Pass Road wreck.

