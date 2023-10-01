WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Vancleave car show rev’s up ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast

Family and friends gathered in Vancleave to show off their antique cars Saturday night, one day ahead of the official start to Cruisin’ the Coast.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends gathered in Vancleave to show off their antique cars Saturday night, one day ahead of the official start to Cruisin’ the Coast.

For one antique truck owner, the glitz and glam of the event was all new to her. Vancleave resident Kitty Crettet recently bought a 1936 Chevrolet half-ton truck.

“This my first car show,” said Crettet. “People love it. They love it. I was a little chicken to bring it, but they love it.”

You might be surprised to find out just where Crettet found the 87-year-old truck.

“Marketplace!” Crettel laughed. “Found it. Contacted him. Starting talking, going back and forth. And I decided I was going to make the trip up there.”

Crettet purchased the truck miles away in Missouri. Although, she originally had her eye on a different vehicle.

“I actually went into Illinois to look at another one,” she said. “Didn’t work out. Week later, found this one, drove up there. It was exactly what he said it was, brought it home.”

Crettet’s truck was among many other antique and classic cars at the Vancleave car show, however, she said her truck tells a different story.

“What’s unique about this one... it was made for half a year,” explained Crettet. “There were two styles made, I have the latter half.”

Crettet said even thought it’s early in her relationship with the truck, it was definitely love at first sight. Something that caught her eye.

“I’m a horse girl so you know, I’m all about the bling,” smiled Crettet. “The shinier, the prettier, the better.”

Crettet said she’s excited to take part in this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast. Click here to see a full schedule of Cruisin’ events for the week ahead.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with...
Gulfport couple charged with sexual battery, molestation of juveniles
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The school is set to close permanently on October 9th.
Bel-Aire Baptist Preschool closing after staff resigns, parents left seeking answers
Bailey Oneal Gonzales, 24, from Moss Point was charged with Possession of Stolen Property. He...
Moss Point man accused of dumping stolen truck in D’Iberville
FILE - The Capitol is seen late Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington, as lawmakers work...
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained

Latest News

This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in...
Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
Back Bay Mission hopes to have some of the rooms up and running in three to five months. Each...
Back Bay Mission displays transitional shelter built by Gulfport students
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 30, 2023
Pleasant mornings, hot and breezy afternoons
A sewer main overflow in Midtown Jackson.
Jackson sewer now under control of third-party manager