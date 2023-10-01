Vancleave car show rev’s up ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends gathered in Vancleave to show off their antique cars Saturday night, one day ahead of the official start to Cruisin’ the Coast.

For one antique truck owner, the glitz and glam of the event was all new to her. Vancleave resident Kitty Crettet recently bought a 1936 Chevrolet half-ton truck.

“This my first car show,” said Crettet. “People love it. They love it. I was a little chicken to bring it, but they love it.”

You might be surprised to find out just where Crettet found the 87-year-old truck.

“Marketplace!” Crettel laughed. “Found it. Contacted him. Starting talking, going back and forth. And I decided I was going to make the trip up there.”

Crettet purchased the truck miles away in Missouri. Although, she originally had her eye on a different vehicle.

“I actually went into Illinois to look at another one,” she said. “Didn’t work out. Week later, found this one, drove up there. It was exactly what he said it was, brought it home.”

Crettet’s truck was among many other antique and classic cars at the Vancleave car show, however, she said her truck tells a different story.

“What’s unique about this one... it was made for half a year,” explained Crettet. “There were two styles made, I have the latter half.”

Crettet said even thought it’s early in her relationship with the truck, it was definitely love at first sight. Something that caught her eye.

“I’m a horse girl so you know, I’m all about the bling,” smiled Crettet. “The shinier, the prettier, the better.”

Crettet said she’s excited to take part in this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast. Click here to see a full schedule of Cruisin’ events for the week ahead.

