Ocean Springs Mayor Holloway: “We’re not going to take anyone’s property”

Monday’s public hearing on urban renewal starts at 6 p.m. and the Ocean Springs Civic Center.
A new urban renewal plan has some in Ocean Springs worried, while others say it's about time. Mayor Kenny Holloway addresses some of the concerns.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday night at 6 p.m., Ocean Springs residents will gather at the Civic Center to speak out on a new urban renewal plan that has a lot of folks worried. Mayor Kenny Holloway addressed some of the concerns ahead of the meeting during a Sunday morning conversation with Dave Elliott on WLOX News This Week.

When the city first published its urban renewal project, some people were caught off guard by the number of private properties listed.

The plan outlines opportunities for commercial growth on Bienville Road and Government Street. Other areas on the design include Porter Avenue, East of Highway 90 up to Highway 57, Franklin Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

READ MORE: Ocean Springs residents address concerns amid urban renewal plan

Mayor Holloway said he wants to make clear the properties listed in the report are not being targeted for eminent domain.

“We’re not in the business of taking property,” Holloway said. “Ocean Springs hasn’t used eminent domain in 26 years. We don’t want to relocate any residents. We’re just trying to make the six zones better than what they are today.”

He said city leaders are putting that promise in writing with a resolution stating they will not relocate any residential properties. And anyone with residential property listed in the urban renewal plan will have the opportunity to remove their property from the plan.

“Now, when they do that, they’re also removing themselves from any potential benefits that the plan could provide to them,” Holloway warned. “But if they don’t want to participate, we’re not going to force them.”

Holloway concedes, “We didn’t handle this properly in the very beginning. We didn’t see the negativity coming out of it. We looked at it just purely as a benefit to the city and its citizens.”

He said the goal is for the redevelopment authority to use the plan as a tool to “encourage development, monitor development, and grow the city in the right way.”

You can read an overview of what Ocean Springs city leaders hope to accomplish with the Urban Renewal Plan here: https://oceansprings-ms.gov/364/Proposed-Urban-Renewal-Plan

The city’s complete 171-page urban renewal plan, including maps, photos, and descriptions of private property that sparked many concerns, can be found online here: https://oceansprings-ms.gov/DocumentCenter/View/814/Urban-Renewal-Plan?bidId=

The Monday, Oct. 2nd urban renewal public hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Springs Civic Center (3730 Bienville Blvd). The meeting was moved from City Hall to the Civic Center to accommodate the larger crowds expected to participate.

