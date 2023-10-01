Mississippi AG joins other states in questioning Pornhub’s moderation “loophole”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi this week joined a 26-state coalition in demanding answers from Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, about content featuring underaged children.

An undercover journalist for Sound Investigations recently released a video showing a MindGeek (now Aylo) employee discussing Pornhub’s moderation practices and a “loophole” in the site’s upload process.

That video has Fitch and other state attorneys general questioning Pornhub’s moderation practices.

To upload pornographic material to Pornhub, the uploader is required to submit a photo ID. But they don’t have to show their face in the uploaded material. The employee said there’s no way to confirm the person uploading the photo ID is the same person in the content.

When asked if rapists and human traffickers use this loophole to upload content of their victims to make money, the employee replied, “Of course.”

“As you are aware, various Federal and state laws forbid the creation and distribution of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material),” the states’ note in their letter to Aylo. “We are concerned that Aylo and its subsidiary Pornhub, and possibly other subsidiaries, may be proliferating the production and dissemination of CSAM through the ‘loophole’ identified by your employee.”

You can read the full letter here: https://bit.ly/48uuOR3

The letter asks Aylo to explain the “loophole” and whether the company and its subsidiaries permit content creators and performers to obscure their faces in uploaded content. The letter goes on to ask what measures Aylo is taking to change this policy to ensure that no children or other victims are being abused for profit.

“Turning a blind eye to the sexual exploitation of children is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” said General Fitch. “Profiting from abuse of others is immoral and makes the company at best an enabler of the crime and at worst complicit in it. Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is my top priority and I will fight for these victims.”

States that have so far signed onto the letter, led by the State of South Carolina, include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.