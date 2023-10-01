Hundreds of cars line Hardy Court for opening day of Cruisin’ the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - America’s biggest block party has returned to South Mississippi for the 27th Cruisin’ the Coast. It’s a time thousands of classic car connoisseurs look forward to each year.

Sunday marked the starting line for the 8-day event with hundreds of automobile enthusiasts gathering at Hardy Court in Gulfport.

Tully John Stone traveled from Georgia to showcase a fancy set of wheels for his 10th year at Cruisin’.

“We’ve had this car since 2000; we brought it down from Pennsylvania,” Stone said. “It was in a collection up there. It is a movie car; it is not an original and was built to lend to stuntmen at movies. But because you can’t do lending of an original since the last original sold for $11 million.”

According to Stone, there are only three movie cars like his in the world that are reproductions of a 1934 Mercedes 540K.

“The appearance of the vehicle is beautiful,” Stone said. “It’s longer than a Cadillac and about as heavy as a Tahoe. It drives very well. It does have power steering and all sorts of things that they did not have back in the pre-war days.”

Don Powers, who’s a longtime cruiser from Biloxi showcased his labor of love, as well. He’s the proud owner of a 1957 Ford Ranchero that he bought for his wife. She passed away in April.

“All my sons and I have built cars together and one day she said why don’t you build me a car,” said Powers.

Powers said she told him the exact make and model she wanted, and he was surprised.

“I hunted until I found one; it took me three years to build this,” said Powers. “I gave it to her for her 70th birthday so that’s how this car came about.”

Deborah McCoy, her husband, ad friends came down from Georgia for a fun getaway in their 1955 Chevrolet.

“We just call her Big Red. We have a ‘55 turquoise car that is for our first grandson,” says McCoy. “We gave that to him so this red and white one came about because we have a second grandson, Lawson. My husband said we can’t have one grandson with a ‘55 and the second one not have a ‘55.”

McCoy says this trip has become an annual tradition.

“We just follow them to Cruisin’ the Coast every year,” she said. “We enjoy the cars and the people. You run into so many that you see just cruising everywhere.”

There’s seven more days of Cruisin’ the Coast and a whole lot more road cover as the fun has only started. To see the full schedule of Cruisin’ the Coast week events across South Mississippi, visit GulfCoastWeekend.com, or click here>> https://bit.ly/48C4TXr

Cruisin' the Coast 2023 officially starts with Sunday's View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport. Exec. Director Woody Bailey gives us a preview of the week ahead.

