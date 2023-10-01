Cruisers flood downtown Gulfport for View the Cruise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is a time where families come together to enjoy all the vintage vehicles from years past. It is also a time where car enthusiasts get a chance to show off their prized possessions. There was plenty of both happening in downtown Gulfport Sunday morning for View the Cruise.

Mark Lupe is a 15-year cruiser who helped kick off Cruisin’ the Coast 2023 by showing off his 1965 Ford Econoline.

“I’ve always been into vans and like doing woodwork and stuff with my hands,” said Lupe.

He spent seven years working on his sweet ride, which caught a lot of looks from his fellow cruisers.

“I think everyone enjoys looking at it,” Lupe said. “There’s so many different things to look at. It’s not just a motor or paint job. And you can look on the inside to see a bunch of different stuff in it.”

Lupe’s favorite thing about Cruisin’ the Coast is getting to see some of the same, familiar faces year after year. The one thing that always brings him back to Cruisin’ is the passion he has for vintage cars and the opportunity to share it with other car enthusiasts.

“It’s kind of a culture. If you meet somebody here, they’re all interested in the same stuff. If you’re interested in vehicles or want to see different kinds, this is the place to come. You’ll see anything here.”

To see the full schedule of Cruisin’ the Coast week events across South Mississippi, visit GulfCoastWeekend.com, or click here>> https://bit.ly/48C4TXr

Cruisin' the Coast 2023 officially starts with Sunday's View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport. Exec. Director Woody Bailey gives us a preview of the week ahead.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.