WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run raising funds for wheelchair ramps

The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning...
The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning taking part in a new event: the Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning taking part in a new event: the Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run.

“It just made sense to me to do a Beer & Bacon 5K and have people dress up like pigs, bacon and beer,” said Mississippi Heroes Executive Director Katherine Sutton.

While the run was a lot of fun, there was a very serious mission behind it. Mississippi Heroes wanted to raise funds to help caregivers, specifically those who use wheelchair ramps.

“We’ve had people approach us about wheelchair ramps, so we started to build them. And all our funds today will be going to more wheelchair ramps in the community,” Sutton said.

Thanks to the community, Mississippi Heroes has been able to serve more than 1,000 caregivers on the Gulf Coast. Sutton said that support means the world to the people they serve.

“When we talk to the caregivers, they are so thankful for what we’ve done. Even if it’s something as simple as a little recognition. A lot of them don’t leave their homes and are not in public, so they’re a little lonely and they’re just busy taking care of other people,” said Sutton. “We’re able to give them a little love back. We always say it helps them fill their cup a little bit so they can take better take care of the people they care for.”

Mississippi Heroes’ next big event is a Bacon Bit Pig Race at Centennial Plaza on November 11th. Learn more about that event and the organization at MississippiHeroes.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with...
Gulfport couple charged with sexual battery, molestation of juveniles
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The school is set to close permanently on October 9th.
Bel-Aire Baptist Preschool closing after staff resigns, parents left seeking answers
Bailey Oneal Gonzales, 24, from Moss Point was charged with Possession of Stolen Property. He...
Moss Point man accused of dumping stolen truck in D’Iberville
FILE - The Capitol is seen late Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington, as lawmakers work...
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained

Latest News

Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival returned to War Memorial Park in Pass Christian...
Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival balances family fun with education
The Church of the Redeemer Pumpkin Patch is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and...
Church of the Redeemer pumpkin patch now open in Biloxi
Local artist Brie Mayfield brings color to the old Triplett Day Drug Store building in downtown...
Downtown Gulfport gets artistic makeover ahead of Cruisin' the Coast
In today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet the man working non-stop in Ramsey Springs, merging his...
In Their Shoes: Quaint country store owner embraces Cuban roots