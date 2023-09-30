WLOX Careers
Church of the Redeemer pumpkin patch now open in Biloxi

The church’s pumpkin patch is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The pumpkins have arrived at Biloxi’s Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. Volunteers spent several hours Saturday morning unloading thousands of pumpkins of all sizes.

Among those helping with the big move were members of the Biloxi High School Air Force JROTC, local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, some Keesler airmen and, of course, church members.

The pumpkins come from a Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico. That farm grows pumpkins to sell exclusively to nonprofit organizations. The Reservation and the church share in the profits.

There’s something for everyone. Prices range from $3 for the little pumpkins up to $45 for the giant size pumpkins. The larger pumpkins are measured and priced as you select them.

The money raised from the pumpkin patch supports youth programs at the church as well as outreach ministries like Loaves & Fishes soup kitchen in Biloxi. Earlier this year, the Church of the Redeemer made a $10,000 donation to Loaves and Fishes from the funds raised by last year’s pumpkin patch.

The Church of the Redeemer Pumpkin Patch is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Church of the Redeemer has had a pumpkin patch since 1987 when the church was located on...
The Church of the Redeemer has had a pumpkin patch since 1987 when the church was located on Highway 90 in Biloxi. After Katrina, the church moved north to its current location on Popp’s Ferry Road.(WLOX)

If you’re looking to buy pumpkins and you’re on the west side of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, you may be closer to the Trinity Episcopal Church’s Pumpkin Patch in Pass Christian. They’re open from 10 a.m. until dusk every day until Halloween. More information here: https://www.wlox.com/2023/09/25/volunteers-unload-5000-pumpkins-trinity-episcopal-pumpkin-patch/

