Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival balances family fun with education

Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival returned to War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Saturday.
The primary focus is to share information on how people can help Monarch butterflies and other pollinators excel in their environments.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival returned to War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Saturday. The primary focus is to share information on how people can help Monarch butterflies and other pollinators excel in their environments.

“We want to promote awareness of the butterflies and how you preserve them,” Ashley Easterling said. “And, just nature in general and how you can plant your yard to attract butterflies and other pollinators because they’re so critical.”

People were able to checkout educational exhibits, hear from Mississippi State University research experts, and shop local from more than 50 vendors.

Easterling serves on the festival committee and says each year this event grows and gets better than before. She especially loves how the little ones can get involved.

“The butterfly parade and all the kids dressed up, the kids doing rock paintings... They just have such a great time and I just love seeing kids have a great time,” Easterling said.

There was even a walking parade for participants and their pets.

One vendor described the festival as the perfect balance of education and fun for the whole family.

“I’m glad to see that my hometown in Pass Christian is caring about the butterflies and educating the next generation. You might as well have a little fun while you’re doing it. Kids liked to be entertained an have fun as their learning,” said Leslie Yockey-Seese.

Some of this year’s vendors included the Mississippi State Extension, Crosby Arboretum, Pass Christian Garden Club, Hancock and Harrison County Master Naturalists, Hancock County Master Gardeners, and Mississippi Forestry Commission.

