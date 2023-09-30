WLOX Careers
Beautiful, but hot this weekend

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re off to a great start to the weekend! We’ll see tons of sunshine today, and that will heat us up into the low 90s by the afternoon. The humidity won’t be too high, so it will feel nice this afternoon. It will be breezy at times this afternoon with winds from the east around 10-20 MPH.

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning. It looks like we’ll have a gorgeous day to kick off Cruisin’ The Coast! Another sunny day is expected with low humidity and highs near 90. Most of the week looks sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday through Thursday. Rain chances will be slim to none. However, we’ll have a slightly better chance for showers on Friday thanks to a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe will remain out at sea, but it could become a hurricane this week. Tropical Storm Rina will also remain out at sea, and it will likely remain a tropical storm this weekend. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

