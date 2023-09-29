West Harrison celebrates being named #1 high school in the state

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, West Harrison High School is celebrating being named the number one high school in the state for the second year in a row by the Mississippi State Department of Education.

The news does not come as a surprise to many West Harrison High School students.

Junior Roman Williams says everyone at the school works hard year-round to achieve success.

“We put in so much hard work. The teachers, us, everybody puts in so much hard work so it wouldn’t be surprising at all,” Williams said.

Basketball coach and P.E. teacher Patty Norwood believes every single person who works at school plays an essential role in each student’s success.

“I think that’s the main key to getting them to learn. It’s the trust factor and if they believe that we are looking out for them and we want the best for them, they’ll give us their best,” Norwood said.

Senior student Danica Beachy is finishing her senior year at West Harrison. She says besides the teachers preparing students for statewide testing, they help them prepare for college.

“I’m so excited that I get to go to college and talk about my amazing high school education. To be able to say that I came from the number one high school is incredible,” Beachy said.

To celebrate the students’ success, the school’s principal Dr. Michael Weaver is hosting a rally in November.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.