Senate confirms nominee for U.S. Attorney for Mississippi’s Southern District

U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. Capitol Building(Arizona's Family)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both of Mississippi’s Senators voted to confirm Todd Gee as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick for the position on Friday.

He will replace Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, who has been in the position since 2021.

According to the Senate’s website, Gee, of Washington, D.C., was confirmed on an 82-8 vote, with nine senators not voting.

State Auditor Shad White released a statement prior to Gee’s appointment, saying he would “inherit the largest public fraud case in state history, Mississippi’s welfare scandal.”

White’s full statement is posted below:

“More than three years ago, my team and District Attorney Jody Owens put a stop to the welfare scheme in Mississippi with the indictment and arrest of six people. We also turned all our evidence over to federal authorities to show the public that the case would be fully investigated, all the way. At that time three years ago, federal investigators and the U.S. Attorney asked to take the lead on prosecuting any additional people beyond the first six defendants. My office agreed to assist them in any way possible. We have enjoyed a good relationship with federal prosecutors since then as they have deliberated about whom to charge, and the appointment of Mr. Gee changes nothing in our posture. We will continue to work with federal prosecutors to bring the case to a conclusion.”

