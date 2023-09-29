WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Rolling Fork tornado recovery efforts still moving forward

Rolling Fork rebuilding, recovering after tornado
Rolling Fork rebuilding, recovering after tornado
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WDAM) - Recovering from an EF-4 tornado isn’t easy.

But the residents of Rolling Fork affected by the March weather violence still are moving forward.

Debris has been moved, donations have flooded in and residents are starting to rebuild.

“The donation sites there have actually closed down and that is a good thing,” said Allie Jasper, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency public information officer. “That just shows that the community does not need those anymore.

“Of course, people still need to volunteer if they can. A lot of building work is happening right now, so you could get in touch with a nonprofit or volunteer organization to help out with that because that is still definitely going on.”

Many Rolling Fork families have found new homes

“We have about 139 survivors that are in about nine hotels across the state,” Jasper said. “That is about 53 families that have yet to be placed in a home.

“We are placing people in homes right now. Currently housed, we have about 54 households that have been placed in FEMA trailers across the state.”

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army is helping residents turn the page into their next chapter.

“We transitioned out of the initial phase of the recovery and response into the long-term recovery,” said William Trueblood, emergency disaster services director. “So, what we’ve done is, we’ve actually put on a new staff member to help see over the long-term recovery commitment.”

More than $32 million dollars has gone to help the survivors. but the Salvation Army said funds still are needed.

“We’re going to take the money that’s donated and we’re going to parlay it to the needs committees to make sure underinsured families that lost furniture, appliances, household goods, clothes, things that the government isn’t going to replace (are taken care of),” Trueblood said. “We feel that we need to be there to help those people get back to a sense of normalcy.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants listed in federal indictment: McCarroll, Fluker, Rowser, Pierce, Hollis, and Derks.
6 indicted in federal conspiracy to commit murder for hire case
Two Hancock High School students accused of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday now face youth...
Two teens accused of having a gun at Hancock High now face youth court
The Mississippi State Department of Education (MDE) released accountability grades for the...
Ocean Springs named top school district in Mississippi; West Harrison named best high school
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant to extend service to Washington D.C.
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant for nonstop service to Washington D.C.
The school is set to close permanently on October 9th.
Bel-Aire Baptist Preschool closing after staff resigns, parents left seeking answers

Latest News

The I-10 flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport is complete
I-10 flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport is complete
Local artist Brie Mayfield brings color to the old Triplett Day Drug Store building in downtown...
Downtown Gulfport gets artistic makeover ahead of Cruisin' the Coast
Hot afternoon
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Woman accused of killing her son found guilty of capital murder
Woman accused of killing her son found guilty of capital murder