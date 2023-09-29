Rolling Fork tornado recovery efforts still moving forward

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WDAM) - Recovering from an EF-4 tornado isn’t easy.

But the residents of Rolling Fork affected by the March weather violence still are moving forward.

Debris has been moved, donations have flooded in and residents are starting to rebuild.

“The donation sites there have actually closed down and that is a good thing,” said Allie Jasper, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency public information officer. “That just shows that the community does not need those anymore.

“Of course, people still need to volunteer if they can. A lot of building work is happening right now, so you could get in touch with a nonprofit or volunteer organization to help out with that because that is still definitely going on.”

Many Rolling Fork families have found new homes

“We have about 139 survivors that are in about nine hotels across the state,” Jasper said. “That is about 53 families that have yet to be placed in a home.

“We are placing people in homes right now. Currently housed, we have about 54 households that have been placed in FEMA trailers across the state.”

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army is helping residents turn the page into their next chapter.

“We transitioned out of the initial phase of the recovery and response into the long-term recovery,” said William Trueblood, emergency disaster services director. “So, what we’ve done is, we’ve actually put on a new staff member to help see over the long-term recovery commitment.”

More than $32 million dollars has gone to help the survivors. but the Salvation Army said funds still are needed.

“We’re going to take the money that’s donated and we’re going to parlay it to the needs committees to make sure underinsured families that lost furniture, appliances, household goods, clothes, things that the government isn’t going to replace (are taken care of),” Trueblood said. “We feel that we need to be there to help those people get back to a sense of normalcy.”

