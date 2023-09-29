Moss Point High receives first “A” rating in school’s history

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After landing at the bottom of Coast academics for the last decade, not only are these cats back on their feet — they’re climbing.

“In fact, we’re the #1 on the Coast as it relates to growing our bottom 25% in ELA and math,” explained Moss Point School District superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper.

Dr. Harper says the state’s data shows improvement.

“Trending in the right direction, that’s for sure,” he added. “[We’re] extremely blessed and thankful to God.”

About this time last year, Dr. Harper stepped into his role with one goal in mind.

“We just wanted to make sure that quality, tier-one instruction was touching the desk of every child,” Harper said. “We wanted to make sure that we were doing things with fidelity, just culture and inspection. We wanted to inspect what we expect.”

For the first time in the history of the accountability system, Moss Point School District is now a B-rated district. They fall just 66 points shy of an A rating.

“I believe we’ll get that next year,” Dr. Harper says.

The district’s two elementary schools are also clawing their way up with the rest. While Escatawpa Upper improved by more than 80 points, Kreole Primary flipped an F rating into a C.

“We want to make sure we’re growing every single child that comes through the doors of our schools, whether it be our lowest-performing students or even our high flyers,” Dr. Harper added.

“It’s a big accomplishment for our students and teachers who have put in all the work,” said Principal Boyd West. “They moved the needle, and we grew 40 points.”

West is the principal of Moss Point High, where a B banner will now come down.

“When the pandemic came through and all the testing stopped and the accountability stopped, no one really knew what was going to happen,” said West. “But these Tigers kept plugging away.”

Among several factors, Principal West points to his staff’s loyal commitment to the children.

“Each year, they are getting better, and having consistent teachers for several years, that does make a difference.”

For the district, change is good, and the results, powerful.

“I think this is big for the city, big for the community, certainly big for the kids in our district and just looking forward to celebrating with them.”

Those celebrations are already in order, after students from return intermission.

