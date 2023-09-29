WLOX Careers
Long Beach raises taxes for first time since 2003

Long Beach city leaders have approved the first tax increase for the city in 20 years.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach city leaders have approved the first tax increase for the city in 20 years; now, more funds will be allocated for first responders and property tax expenses.

Mayor Pro Tempore Donald Frazer says the board approved the bundle with hopes to create more funds for the city.

“We got a 40 percent increase to our property insurance and our auto, which is somewhere in the neighborhood, just shy of $300,000,” Frazer said. “From the state mandate, two percent every year for the next five years to the PERS, which is employee retirement.”

This includes a 4.65 million increase in ad valorem tax, meaning an additional $45 in taxes per year for every $100,000 in assessed value.

Also, a $600,000 raise to waste and garbage, totaling a $10 increase to homeowners’ water bills.

One of the largest benefits in the budget- pay raises for first responders. Competitive pay was behind compared to other cities; just two years ago, starting salary for officers was $33,000.

Captain Patrick Craig shared that annual salaries were increased from $38,000 to $43,000.

“They have a good healthcare plan for dependents here. They’ve helped tremendously with our healthcare, on top of the salary,” Captain Craig said. “It’s made it a great place to work, especially if you’re wanting to get started.”

Long Beach PD hired five officers since the raise, bringing the total number of officers to 31. Three vacancies remain.

“The cost of living is going up always. When you’re able to get pay for officers, it really helps with them,” Captain Craig said. “It helps with their morale. They feel appreciated.”

The fire department received a $2,500 raise for firefighters. The department is fully staffed.

“We are doing everything we can to bring in business... to work and attract new businesses,” Frazer said.

The new budget plans will go into effect October 1.

