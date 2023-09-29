I-10 flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport is complete

KENNER, La (WVUE) - Drivers headed to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport from New Orleans and other eastern points will have access to a brand new “flyover” off I-10′s westbound lanes in Kenner. This new ramp will give travelers a gateway to the airport and allow them to surpass long traffic lights on Loyola Avenue.

A second “flyover” ramp leads to I-10′s eastbound lanes. That ramp is still under construction, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that won’t be completed for a few more weeks.

Jawdat Masood is a taxi driver who travels to and from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Masood said completion of the ramp over Loyola Drive to the airport is something he has been longing for.

“We have to wait at the Loyola traffic light for a long time,” Masood said.

Masood said the traffic light at the Loyola Drive exit and several other lights have been a headache ever since the new airport took form in November 2019. He also said he’s happy the new ramp will allow him to fly over the long traffic lights, helping him to get his passengers to the terminal on time.

“When it’s like conventions or any big Mardi Gras, Jazz Festival, we have to go through too much traffic,” he said. “We’re not going to be stuck wasting time and I think we’ll save ten more minutes.”

Marilyn Contreras works at a business a few blocks away from the Loyola intersection.

Contreras said the ramp is also welcome news for her because the Loyola Drive stoplights added to her work commute.

“It takes a little while to get from where the lights start to this area just because of the traffic,” Contreras said.

The work on the flyover began in 2020. Engineers said they expected it to be completed in 2022 but Hurricane Ida delayed work.

District Engineer Administrator Scott Boyle said both flyovers will serve airport travelers for years to come.

“Motorists will be able to get to the airport in an expedited manner,” Boyle said. “We feel that motorists can leave the airport in an expedited manner. Bypassing, surface streets, traffic, signals, and potential congestion during various parts of the day.”

Engineers say a divergent diamond interchange below the two flyovers will speed up traffic on I-10 west bound.

The entire $125 million project, including both ramps, a widening of I-10 and the diamond interchange is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.