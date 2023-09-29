WLOX Careers
Gulfport couple charged with sexual battery, molestation of juveniles

Sara Marie Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with...
Sara Marie Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with bond totaling $575,000. Oliver Josiah Cole is charged with two counts of Sexual Battery with bond totaling $900,000.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport couple arrested at their home Thursday stand accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles.

Oliver Josiah Cole and Sara Marie Cole, both 28, are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of their bonds.

Oliver Cole is charged with two counts of Sexual Battery with bond totaling $900,000. Sara Cole is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation with bond totaling $575,000.

Gulfport Police started investigating Wednesday morning when they received a complaint about the Coles accusing the couple of sexual assault. Detectives developed probable cause, obtained warrants, and arrested the couple at their home without incident.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, you’re urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

