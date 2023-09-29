Discarded cigarette leads to fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, officials with Harrison County Fire Rescue and D’Iberville Fire Department worked to contain a fire in east Harrison County.

Officials say the fire began after a cigarette was discarded in the grass. While there were no injuries, a barn and a camper were caught in the flames.

This is at least the second time a discarded cigarette has led to a fire this week, with another engulfing six vehicles.

A burn ban issued by the Mississippi Forestry Commission has been in place since August 18 due to extremely dry conditions leaving grass and brush prone to burning.

