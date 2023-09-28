Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after stopping at a gas station.
Bonita Adams, 36, is a female with blonde hair who wears glasses.
Prior to her disappearance, she was wearing a pink t-shirt and denim capri pants.
Adams was last seen at a Raceway Gas Station on Stateline Road.
If you have seen Bonita or know her whereabouts, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.
