Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after stopping at a gas station.

Bonita Adams, 36, is a female with blonde hair who wears glasses.

Prior to her disappearance, she was wearing a pink t-shirt and denim capri pants.

Adams was last seen at a Raceway Gas Station on Stateline Road.

If you have seen Bonita or know her whereabouts, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.