WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Student arrested after bringing gun to Hancock High, authorities say

Hancock High was under tight security Friday as students embroiled in a racially charged...
Hancock High was under tight security Friday as students embroiled in a racially charged conflict led to worries about violence at the school.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night, a student was arrested after bringing a gun to Hancock High School during the school day.

Thursday morning, school officials sent out a text to all Hancock Middle and Hancock High parents, informing them it was “reported after school hours that a student at Hancock High School brought a handgun to school” Wednesday.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the gun was reported to authorities after someone saw a social media post of the teen showing off the gun at school.

The student was arrested at his home Wednesday night. Sheriff Adam says the teen’s parents are cooperating with officials.

The sheriff’s department recovered the gun, which was not loaded at that time. It’s unknown if the gun was loaded while on campus.

“We want to assure you that we are not aware of any threats that were made. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority, and we take this matter seriously,” the text read. “Parents and families, please encourage your children to immediately report any suspicious activity to an adult on campus. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work together to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all staff and students.”

We’re working to learn more about the incident.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winstead said he fears that the government shutdown could send them packing.
South Mississippians brace for possible government shutdown
Once more is known about the repairs needed and a contractor is selected, a timeframe for the...
UPDATE: I-110 inspection complete, repair plans to move forward
The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Sep 28, 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Georges making landfall in Biloxi, MS
Remembering Hurricane Georges 25 years later
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 27, 2023
Above normal temps continue
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant to extend service to Washington D.C.
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant for nonstop service to Washington D.C.