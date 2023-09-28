Student arrested after bringing gun to Hancock High, authorities say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night, a student was arrested after bringing a gun to Hancock High School during the school day.

Thursday morning, school officials sent out a text to all Hancock Middle and Hancock High parents, informing them it was “reported after school hours that a student at Hancock High School brought a handgun to school” Wednesday.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the gun was reported to authorities after someone saw a social media post of the teen showing off the gun at school.

The student was arrested at his home Wednesday night. Sheriff Adam says the teen’s parents are cooperating with officials.

The sheriff’s department recovered the gun, which was not loaded at that time. It’s unknown if the gun was loaded while on campus.

“We want to assure you that we are not aware of any threats that were made. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority, and we take this matter seriously,” the text read. “Parents and families, please encourage your children to immediately report any suspicious activity to an adult on campus. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work together to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all staff and students.”

We’re working to learn more about the incident.

