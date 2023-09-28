WLOX Careers
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Pine Belt chef taking part in well-known cooking show
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County native Raneisha Conerly has been a chef for the past decade, and now her skills have landed her on the cooking competition show, Hell’s Kitchen.

“I saw a tweet back in 2021,” she said. “This is how long this has been going on. And it said ‘Do you think you have what it takes to be on Hell’s Kitchen?’ And I’m like, “Yea.” So, he told me to do a video submission.”

She immediately sent her submission from her bathroom.

Soon after, she received a call letting her know that she was one of the contestants.

“I’ve always had this slight obsession with Gordan Ramsay, because I’m so obsessed with culinary arts,” Conerly said. “I love to cook. It was just always one of those—I’ve got to meet him.”

Over the years, Ramsay has developed a reputation because of his harsh critiques and profanity-filled rants.

But Conerly has a different perspective.

“It’s not so much that he’s just this jerk,” Conerly said. “It’s just the fact that this is his business and his brand, and if you want to be a part of his business and brand, he needs you to do it exactly the way he says.

“If you don’t, yea, that’s going to frustrate him.”

Conerly finally was able to release the news of her involvement on the show earlier this month.

Since then, her life has completely changed.

“I can’t go in the grocery store,” Conerly said. “I can’t even go on my job now. It’s like, ‘Oh, I saw your commercial! Are you going to be on tv? That was you?’”

Conerly said that she has learned many things from being on the show, and one of her biggest goals moving forward is to build right here in Mississippi.

“If I have no other goal, it’s to be successful in my state and see other people from this state be successful in this state,” Conerly said.

