Pearl River Co. Tax Assessor race not over yet

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The race for Pearl River County Tax Assessor isn’t over quite yet; ballots are being recounted.

Sandy Kane Smith lost the August 29 runoff election to Jo Lynn Houston by three votes. Smith is now fighting that loss in Pearl River County Circuit Court.

The Pearl River County Circuit Clerk will oversee the recounting of original election materials, including regular ballots, machine tapes, affidavit ballots and envelopes, voter receipt books, etc.

We will update both on air and online as we learn more.

