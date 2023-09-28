Moss Point celebrates reopening of River City Fitness Center

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Moss Point celebrates the grand re-opening of its River City Fitness.

The new gym is equipped with weight machines, treadmills with a view, a little something for muscle recovery and a cycling room.

“When I walked through the door and saw the exercise equipment, I went, ‘Wow!’” said Moss Point resident Hazel Molden. “I can’t wait.”

Born and raised in the River City, Molden says she remembers when the recreation center catered to children. The building also once served as City Hall.

“I can’t wait to come join because, you know, we always take our business to Pascagoula. We want to have it here in Moss Point, so I’m excited about that.”

Jackson County’s Quiet Storm Line Dancers put on a show during the opening ceremony, just moments before the ribbon was cut.

“When it comes to health and wellness, Moss Point is in the game<” said Moss Point Parks and Recreation director Donna Joseph.

As of last December, Moss Point restaurants are collecting 9% sales tax, 7% sales tax ad the city’s 2% tourism, parks and rec tax — this levy is what funded the center.

“We are just so thankful to the citizens of Moss Point,” said Joseph. “The entire Moss Point community, you helped us to make this River City Fitness Center possible.

In addition to its several fitness areas, the facility also includes an exercise program for seniors.

“Oh, I love it,” said Molden. “I’ve always been a fitness guru, walking and running and jogging and stuff, so I love exercising. Trying to stay in shape, you know, because I’m not getting any younger.”

River City Fitness is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily rates are available as well as monthly memberships.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.