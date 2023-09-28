WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children turns himself in to authorities

Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities(Slidell Police)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted for a kidnapping incident has been arrested, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

This past weekend, Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, and Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, were the subjects of an Endangered/Missing Child Alert out of Vicksburg. The two children were found safe at a Slidell, Louisiana, Red Roof Inn.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Eric Rawlings Jr. turned himself in to authorities in Slidell on Wednesday after being on the run in Louisiana.

WLBT previously reported that a female accomplice, Ronneisha Evans, is in custody as well.

It is unclear if he turned himself in to Vicksburg Police or Slidell Police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Winstead said he fears that the government shutdown could send them packing.
South Mississippians brace for possible government shutdown
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 27, 2023 5 p.m.
Above normal temps continue
River City Fitness is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Moss Point celebrates reopening of River City Fitness Center
Biloxi Police are preparing for the worsening traffic conditions expected on I-110 South as...
Biloxi PD prepping for heightened traffic ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast
The park entrance would be on Beachview Drive.
Residents raise concerns of proposed RV park in Gulf Park Estates