WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Winstead said he fears that the government shutdown could send them packing.
South Mississippians brace for possible government shutdown
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 27, 2023 5 p.m.
Above normal temps continue
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Man accused of stabbing police chief, officers
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent