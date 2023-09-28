Gulf Coast Business Council sets stage for business in Hancock Co.

BAY. ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One group is shining light on what’s happening business-wise in Hancock County.

Thursday, the Gulf Coast Business Council held its annual meeting in Bay St. Louis. Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission Executive Director Blaine LaFontaine talked about economic growth happening in two key business sectors, one being Stennis International Airport.

“We have current and future construction with Pearl River Community College’s Aerospace Academy, a $10 million project set to be complete in the Summer of 2024, and we have a current runway apron expansion and hanger rehabilitation,” LaFontaine said.

A standing room only crowd at this morning’s Gulf Coast Business Council meeting in Bay St. Louis. Blaine LaFontaine is discussing what’s happening with the Hancock Co. Port & Harbor Commission. pic.twitter.com/QJdnH0epbf — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 28, 2023

The other is Port Bienville. Both locations have new tenants. LaFontaine says it’s the “if you build it and have good infrastructure, they will come” philosophy.

“Every project we see has an expedited timeline, so the more we see due diligence on the front end, being able to clear sites and get utilities in place, that’s only going to make us more competitive to expedite the timeline,” he added.

