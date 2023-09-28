Biloxi PD prepping for heightened traffic ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are preparing for the worsening traffic conditions expected on I-110 South as Cruisin’ the Coast begins Sunday.

Biloxi PD tells WLOX News that it is working with nearby agencies to prepare a traffic plan in case congestion gets out of control. Southbound traffic will exit on Bayview Avenue, turn right onto Caillavet Street to get on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

“It’s all about keeping the traffic flowing safely,” said Assistant Police Chief Chris Deback. “Whether it’s overriding lights, closing down turn lights, whatever we need to do to facilitate that movement.”

LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule

Police will also be out in force to ensure drivers are observing traffic laws.

“We’ll have several officers out looking for things like drinking and driving, speeding, any kind of moving violation,” he said. “We have zero tolerance for road racing and burnouts. The main reason is it’s a US highway, it’s against the law, and for safety purposes. At any point in time, your car could fail and you could go off into the crowd. Be patient, be courteous to others, and enjoy yourself.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.