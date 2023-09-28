WLOX Careers
Beyoncé delights New Orleans fans on Renaissance Tour

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Global superstar Beyoncé graced the stage at Caesar’s Superdome on Wed., Sept. 27 as her Renaissance Tour neared its end.

The highly-anticipated event kicked off around 9:30 p.m. According to those in attendance, it was well worth the wait.

Lines of fans began wrapping around the Superdome as early as 4 p.m.

NOLA Now’s Shan Bailey described the show as a visual masterpiece.

In a departure from the usual high-energy concert openings, Beyoncé began the show with a series of ballads, setting a unique emotional tone that gradually built to a crescendo of high-energy acts towards the end.

One of the standout moments was Beyoncé's “Mute Challenge.” When the artist instructed the crowd to go silent, New Orleans rose to the occasion, impressing Beyoncé herself. Later in the show, she issued a second challenge, demanding the crowd get louder, and once again, the audience responded with enthusiasm.

The performance also paid homage to New Orleans’ rich culture, with elements of ballroom culture and disco integrated into the show. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, made a special appearance, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

As the concert drew to a close, Beyoncé appeared visibly moved by the love and adoration from the crowd. She graciously expressed her appreciation for the warm reception.

New Orleans can look forward to more exhilarating concerts, with Taylor Swift scheduled to perform next year. But for now, Beyoncé's electrifying show remains the talk of the town

