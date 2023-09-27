WLOX Careers
VR technology helping to heal veterans at Biloxi VA

Tuesday, a virtual reality experience gave veterans at the Biloxi VA a chance to experience the technology firsthand.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
“I had fun and I would like to do that again,” said USAF veteran Tommy Whitlock.

With the headset on, Whitlock was transported to Rome, a location that he visited decades ago when he served in the military.

“The last time I was in Rome was back in 1989,” he explained. “It was like a return trip to there. It was amazing.”

“Our biggest champions of using this technology are those who experience it,” said Sheena Strong, an innovation specialist with the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System. “A lot of their reactions are like, ‘Woah!’ They’re just amazed by how it really transports them to a different reality.”

Beyond recreation and giving veterans a chance to vacation without leaving the campus, virtual reality technology will also be used to heal the veterans.

“We’re using virtual reality for PTSD, chronic and acute pain, stress, anxiety, social isolation, rehabilitation,” said Strong.

The Biloxi VA is one of four sites across the United States to implement this technology for its members.

