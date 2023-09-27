WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

UPDATE: I-110 inspection complete, repair plans to move forward

Once more is known about the repairs needed and a contractor is selected, a timeframe for the...
Once more is known about the repairs needed and a contractor is selected, a timeframe for the work will be provided.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a formal bridge inspection on Friday, MDOT has received a report verifying that, in the interest of public safety, the area should remain closed to traffic until repairs are complete.

As the next step in the process, MDOT expects to receive repair recommendations from a contracted engineering firm by the end of the week.

RELATED: Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit

The firm will then construct a set of plans to perform the recommended repairs, a process that is estimated to take around 10 working days. An emergency letting process to select a contractor will follow, which typically lasts seven days.

Once more is known about the repairs needed and a contractor is selected, a timeframe for the work will be provided.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

Latest News

The fire that caused I-110 southbound lanes to close after the Bayview Avenue exit is still...
LIVE: Traffic still impacted by I-110 southbound closure
It's National Roundabout Week, focused on the importance of the type of road and why it's...
National Roundabout Week highlights the unique road feature, urges safety
For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Wednesday morning, all southbound lanes of I-110 after the Bayview Avenue exit are closed after...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-110 southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit due to fire