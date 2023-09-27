Sting, Flo-Rida to headline 2024 Endymion Extravaganza

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Endymion on Tuesday (Sept. 26) unveiled the entertainment lineup for the 2024 Endymion Extravaganza.

On Feb. 10, 2024, the streets of New Orleans will come alive as the Endymion Parade and Extravaganza takes center stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Headlining the Saturday night’s entertainment are Grammy Award-winner Sting and hip-hop artist Flo-Rida. The musical extravaganza will also feature The Mixed Nuts, Groovy 7 and The Wiseguys.

Under the theme of “Silents Are Golden,” the 2024 Endymion Parade will showcase signature floats, including Papa Joe’s SS Endymion, Club Endymion and the ETV Float, which boasts a massive LED screen broadcasting live crowd shots. Notably, the parade’s highlight is the Pontchartrain Beach “Then and Now,” the longest float in Mardi Gras history, spanning over 300 feet and carrying 270 riders.

Next year’s Endymion parade holds special significance as it pays tribute to the late Ed Muniz, the founder and longest-serving Captain in Mardi Gras history. Muniz’s visionary leadership transformed Endymion into a super krewe known for producing what many consider Mardi Gras’ main event.

Tickets for the Endymion Extravaganza are available. To purchase, contact the Endymion office at (504) 736-0160.

